Silver Alert issued for missing man

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Thursday morning for a missing Baxter County man.

Donald Dean Short, 88, of Cotter was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday, May 16, in the 200-block of North Section Line Road near Cotter Crossing Apartments.

Short, who is described as being 6′4″ and weighing 225 pounds with short white hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing gray jogging pants.

He might be traveling in a red 2001 Nissan Xterra with Arkansas license plate number 853-WPF.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Cotter Police Department at 870-425-2361.

