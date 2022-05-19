Energy Alert
Small businesses battle inflation

By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Small businesses in Jonesboro have to fight the national inflation battle.

As prices on supplies continue to increase, some businesses have to make consumers pay more for products or cut their losses.

Urban Organics owner Heather Walker-Clark said ongoing supply chain issues cause inflation.

“It’s just so broken nationwide, and probably worldwide,” Clark said, “It’s causing everything to be so expensive.”

Clark added their most popular item, the lemon-blueberry muffins, has doubled in cost.

Clark’s supplier, Mom’s Bakehouse, told Region 8 News the cost of blueberries to make the muffins have nearly tripled in the past two weeks, adding the price jumped from $2.50 to $7.

Clark mentioned she tries to take the loss before raising her prices.

Urban Organic’s owner also owns Burgos on Huntington Square, where she has been fighting the rising meat costs.

Clark recommended small business owners remain optimistic because inflation is temporary, adding it’s best to buy supplies in bulk and not cut down staffing.

