Traffic Alert: ArDOT closing highway for pipe installation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Thursday it will close Highway 230 near Alicia to install a new metal pipe.

Highway crews will remove the old corrugated metal pipes and install new ones for a cross-drain beginning Monday morning, May 23.

The cross-drain will be located about 3.3 miles east of Alicia extending east to Highway 67, the news release stated.

The closure is expected to last four days, weather permitting.

ArDOT urges motorists to use alternative routes.

