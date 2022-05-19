Training event helps participants prepare for natural disasters

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A unique mock-disaster training event will qualify participants to help protect your community following natural disasters.

The Urban Forest Strike Team was in Trumann on Thursday, where trainees surveyed the community and different tree canopies to identify safety risks and provide information for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It’s something Kristine Kimbro, the Urban and Community Forestry Coordinator for the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, considers vital.

“They can come out and make very quick decisions about the likelihood of a tree falling,” she said. “Also, whether it needs to be removed or if it has some hazardous limbs taken out.”

Kimbro stressed speed and efficiency are key after a natural disaster, especially when a tree may be blocking a road or on a house.

“They provide assistance to the community with recovery and restoration,” she said. “They can help the community not just plan for the future of getting their community back.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.