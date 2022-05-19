Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Training event helps participants prepare for natural disasters

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A unique mock-disaster training event will qualify participants to help protect your community following natural disasters.

The Urban Forest Strike Team was in Trumann on Thursday, where trainees surveyed the community and different tree canopies to identify safety risks and provide information for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It’s something Kristine Kimbro, the Urban and Community Forestry Coordinator for the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, considers vital.

“They can come out and make very quick decisions about the likelihood of a tree falling,” she said. “Also, whether it needs to be removed or if it has some hazardous limbs taken out.”

Kimbro stressed speed and efficiency are key after a natural disaster, especially when a tree may be blocking a road or on a house.

“They provide assistance to the community with recovery and restoration,” she said. “They can help the community not just plan for the future of getting their community back.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy died Wednesday night when investigators said he lost control of his SUV and hit a utility...
Driver killed in Highway 18 crash
Larry Lacewell is the winningest coach in the history of Arkansas State football.
Legendary Arkansas State football coach Larry Lacewell passes away
Etowah, Luxora, Osceola, Keiser, and Burdette fire crews assisted.
Landfill fire under investigation
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers interviewed Lathan McLeod after it was...
Man accused of sexually assaulting a minor
A minor died and four others were injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 4 others injured in crash

Latest News

Donald Dean Short, 88, of Cotter was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday, May 16, in the 200-block...
Silver Alert canceled for missing man
A former Stone County chief deputy was arraigned in federal court Thursday on charges of...
Former chief deputy arraigned on fraud, extortion charges
Lyon College’s proposed dental and veterinary schools will be located on the former Heifer...
Lyon College purchases property for dental, veterinary schools
Former Randolph County Judge David Jansen has died.
Former county judge dies