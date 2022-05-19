Tuckerman beats EPC to win 2022 2A State Softball Championship
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BENTON, Ark. (KAIT) - We had an all NEA matchup Thursday in the 2A State Softball Championship.
Tuckerman made it back-to-back titles, the Lady Bulldogs (25-5) beat East Poinsett County 6-2 at the Benton Athletic Complex. Makaylie Gist earned Finals MVP honors, she had 5 strikeouts in 6.1 innings.
EPC softball reached the finals for the first time in program history. The Lady Warriors take state runner-up honors back to Lepanto along with a 32-3 record in 2022.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.