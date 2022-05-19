Woman accused of terroristic threatening toward bus driver

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police arrested a 33-year-old Jonesboro woman after they said she blocked a school bus with her vehicle and made several explicit threats toward the bus driver.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on May 16, officers responded to a disturbance on Oakhurst Street.

Upon their arrival, a school bus driver said a student was causing a disturbance on the bus and the driver told the student to move to the front of the bus.

The student called his mother, Kenlisa Fletcher, who then drove her vehicle in front of the school bus on Fisher Street and attempted to block the road.

“Fletcher then got out of her vehicle and started approaching the bus with aggressive body language,” officers said.

The bus driver was told by her boss to drive to the bus station, so she proceeded to drive toward Oakhurst Street.

“Two Animal Control officers witnesses the incident on Fisher Street and followed the bus and Fletcher to the bus stop in case they needed assistance,” officers said.

Upon their arrival, Fletcher approached the bus again and made several explicit threats toward the bus driver.

On Wednesday, Fletcher appeared before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler, who found probable cause to charge her with terroristic threatening.

Fowler set Fletcher’s bond at $15,000 and is expected to appear in court again on June 30.

