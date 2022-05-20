Energy Alert
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A 60-year-old Mountain Home man died Thursday in a head-on collision.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 3:27 p.m. May 19 on State Highway 5 at Timberlane Road in Mountain Home.

Ethan Hutchinson, 29, of Bull Shoals was northbound when his 2009 Chevrolet crossed the center line and collided with a southbound 2011 Chevrolet driven by John Wilson.

Wilson was killed in the crash.

Hutchinson and 40-year-old K.C. Hartman of Mountain Home, who was a passenger in Wilson’s vehicle, suffered injuries and were taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center.

