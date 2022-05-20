4 Arkansas softball opens Fayetteville Regional Friday afternoon

For the third time in program history, Arkansas softball and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 4 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 4 national seed, the highest in program history, and will host No. 24 Oregon, Wichita State and Princeton. Arkansas opens the weekend with a 5 p.m. first pitch on Friday against the Princeton Tigers, who won the Ivy League.

Friday, May 20

Game 1: #1 Arkansas vs. #4 Princeton – 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 2: #2 Oregon vs. #3 Wichita State – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 1 p.m.

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 1 p.m.

*Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 3:30 p.m.

*if necessary

Calling the Hogs in Gainesville

For the first time in program history, Arkansas captured an SEC Tournament championship as it defeated the Missouri Tigers, 4-0, in the championship game Saturday night. Ace and SEC Pitcher of the Year Chenise Delce put her talent on display, allowing only two base runners, who both reached on singles, while striking out five in seven scoreless innings. The Hogs combined for 11 hits and wasted no time with KB Sides and Hannah McEwen beginning the game with back-to-back singles. Four different Razorbacks collcected two hits as part of the team’s 11-hit outburst against the Tigers. Following the game, Delce was named the tournament’s MVP while Mary Haff, Danielle Gibson and Kacie Hoffman racked up all-tournament team accolades. Following a 3-0 conference tournament stint in Gainesville, the Razorbacks are 6-0 this season at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Circle Success

The Arkansas pitching staff duo of Chenise Delce and Mary Haff displayed why they led league play in several categories this season during a dominant three-game stretch at the 2022 SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks became one of three tournament champions to allow the fewest runs throughout the tournament. The Hogs’ one run allowed is tied for fewest by a tournament champion with the 2006 Tennessee Volunteers and 1997 South Carolina Gamecocks. Across 21 innings, Arkansas allowed one run while striking out 21. The Hogs have two SEC Pitchers of the Year in Delce and Haff, who won it in 2021. Alabama is the only other program to have claimed back-to-back SEC Pitcher of the Year awards by different players (Kelsi Dunne in 2011 and Jackie Traina in 2012).

Arkansas Dominates SEC Awards

KB Sides became the first Razorback to be named SEC Player of the Year on Friday. Head coach Courtney Deifel earned her second-straight SEC Coach of the Year honor and Chenise Delce picked up SEC Pitcher of the Year. The Hogs tabbed a conference-best 12 accolades and led with six first-team selections. Delce solidified the Razorbacks’ second-consecutive SEC Pitcher of the Year award after Haff won it in 2021. Sides and Delce join Hannah Gammill, Danielle Gibson, Mary Haff and Linnie Malkin on the first team while Hannah McEwen was named to the All-SEC Second Team. Gibson and Gammill were named to the SEC All-Defensive Team for their stellar play at first and third all season. Deifel is one of two conference coaches to claim back-to-back SEC Coach of the Year honors, joining Florida’s Tim Walton, who won the award in 2008-09.

