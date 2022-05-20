Arkansas State baseball falls at ULM, eliminated from SBC Tournament contention

Arkansas State baseball could not overcome an eight-run fourth inning by ULM Thursday night, falling 16-9 in the series opener at Warhawk Field.

A-State (11-36, 5-22 SBC) rattled off 12 hits, including three home runs, but the Warhawks (17-34-1, 7-20-1) had the upper hand with its 16 runs coming on 18 hits with five long balls.

Daedrick Cail led the Red Wolves with a three-hit day, driving in two runs and scoring once. Jared Toler scored twice on two hits, extending his team-best on-base streak to 23 games and hammering his 10th homer of the year in the ninth inning. The Benton, Ark., native also drove in a pair. Wil French went 2-for-5 with a run scored from the leadoff spot, while Cooper Tremmel also registered two hits.

Ben Klutts belted his team-leading 11th homer of the year as part of a 3-RBI day, while Brandon Hager also powered out a round-tripper.

Starter Justin Medlin (1-7) completed three-plus innings, allowing six runs on six hits while striking out four and walking three. Max Charlton worked an inning of relief before Jake Algee and Brandon Hudson each pitched two frames.

Eight Warhawks registered multi-hit outings, led by Mason Holt’s three hits. Michelle Artzberger drove in a game-high four runs while Colby Deaville scored three times.

Nicholas Judice (3-1) fired five innings in relief of starter Tyler Lien, striking out six and walking just one.

A-State surged ahead with three runs in the first on back-to-back home runs. Klutts belted a two-run shot before Hager followed it on the next pitch with a deep fly over the centerfield wall to give the Red Wolves an early 3-0 lead.

The Warhawks touched Medlin for two runs in the bottom of the second on a leadoff homer by Deaville and RBI fielder’s choice by Trace Henry to make it 3-2. A leadoff home run by Holt in the third then tied up the ballgame at 3-all.

In the bottom of the fourth, ULM sent a dozen to the plate en route to scoring eight runs, including seven via three long balls to take the lead. After Artzberger led off with a single, back-to-back homers by Matthew Lee and Carson Jones made it 6-3 and ended Medlin’s evening.

Charlton then fanned Henry before the Warhawks registered three straight singles, including a run-scoring hit by Grant Schulz to score Ryan Cupit. After loading the bases, Artzberger unloaded them with a grand slam before a single and strikeout ended the inning, but the home squad led 11-3 after four.

Back-to-back one-out doubles by Jaylon Deshazier and Cail led to a run in the sixth before ULM added three more in the bottom of the inning on a two-run single by Jones and RBI single by Henry.

A-State got a run back in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Klutts to drive in Eli Davis from third, then Cail scored from third on a throwing error in the eighth. ULM tacked on two more in the bottom of the eighth on back-to-back RBI singles by Cupit and Holt to make it 16-6 before A-State scored three in the top of the ninth.

French led off the ninth with a single before touching home on a deep home run by Toler. John Hoskyn then scored a run on an RBI groundout.

NEXT UP

A-State looks to even the series with ULM Friday at 6 p.m. at Warhawk Field. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on FM Newstalk 102.1 and KBTM-AM 1230.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.