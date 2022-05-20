Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State junior Olivia Schmidt named Sun Belt Women’s Golfer of the Year

Arkansas State women's golfer has 2 wins in 2021-22 season.
Arkansas State women's golfer has 2 wins in 2021-22 season.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas State women’s golfer Olivia Schmidt was named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golfer of the Year, the conference announced Thursday.

Schmidt becomes the first player in program history to win conference golfer of the year honors. She adds First Team All-Sun Belt honors, the first such honors for an A-State women’s golfer since Aracelly Jimenez Rios was named Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Sun Belt in 2015-16.

Breaking numerous single-season records this season, Schmidt capped off the historic season by becoming the second player in program history to be an NCAA individual qualifier. At the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, Schmidt posted an even-par 72 in the first round highlighted by a hole-in-one on the par-3 13th hole.

Schmidt set or tied seven single-season records; stroke average (72.75), national scoring rating (52), wins (2), par or better rounds (19), birdies (106), eagles (2) and par four scoring average (4.0367). She posted the top five low 54-hole totals in program history all this season, including two 8-under par totals of 208 for the top spot.

With a stroke average of 72.75, Schmidt led the Sun Belt Conference and topped her previous program best of 73.48 from a season ago. Schmidt won two events during the season, the First Coast Classic and the Oral Roberts Spring Invite, becoming the fourth player in program history with two wins in a single season and first since 2001-02. She finished top five in six of 12 events, including a tie for fourth at the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Championship.

For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (@astatewgolf).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy died Wednesday night when investigators said he lost control of his SUV and hit a utility...
Driver killed in Highway 18 crash
A minor died and four others were injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 4 others injured in crash
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers interviewed Lathan McLeod after it was...
Man accused of sexually assaulting a minor
Larry Lacewell is the winningest coach in the history of Arkansas State football.
Legendary Arkansas State football coach Larry Lacewell passes away
Etowah, Luxora, Osceola, Keiser, and Burdette fire crews assisted.
Landfill fire under investigation

Latest News

The women won their third straight Outdoor Championship Saturday in Lafayette.
Arkansas State track & field to send 16 athletes to NCAA West Prelims
Arkansas State baseball falls at ULM, eliminated from SBC Tournament contention
Arkansas Razorbacks
#4 Arkansas softball opens Fayetteville Regional Friday afternoon
Larry Lacewell is the winningest coach in the history of Arkansas State football.
Legendary Arkansas State football coach Larry Lacewell passes away