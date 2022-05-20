Arkansas State junior Olivia Schmidt named Sun Belt Women’s Golfer of the Year

Arkansas State women’s golfer Olivia Schmidt was named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golfer of the Year, the conference announced Thursday.

Schmidt becomes the first player in program history to win conference golfer of the year honors. She adds First Team All-Sun Belt honors, the first such honors for an A-State women’s golfer since Aracelly Jimenez Rios was named Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Sun Belt in 2015-16.

Breaking numerous single-season records this season, Schmidt capped off the historic season by becoming the second player in program history to be an NCAA individual qualifier. At the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, Schmidt posted an even-par 72 in the first round highlighted by a hole-in-one on the par-3 13th hole.

Schmidt set or tied seven single-season records; stroke average (72.75), national scoring rating (52), wins (2), par or better rounds (19), birdies (106), eagles (2) and par four scoring average (4.0367). She posted the top five low 54-hole totals in program history all this season, including two 8-under par totals of 208 for the top spot.

With a stroke average of 72.75, Schmidt led the Sun Belt Conference and topped her previous program best of 73.48 from a season ago. Schmidt won two events during the season, the First Coast Classic and the Oral Roberts Spring Invite, becoming the fourth player in program history with two wins in a single season and first since 2001-02. She finished top five in six of 12 events, including a tie for fourth at the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Championship.

For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (@astatewgolf).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.