Arkansas State track & field to send 16 athletes to NCAA West Prelims

Sixteen student-athletes are set to represent the Arkansas State track and field teams at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds, held May 25-28 at the John McDonnell Track in Fayetteville, Ark.

The 16 competitors comprise 19 total entries at the four-day event. This is the seventh-straight season that the Red Wolves will have entrants in 14 or more events.

Athletes who rank among the top 48 in their respective events earn bids into the prelims, with others added due to scratches among the initial top 48. The top 12 individuals in each event at both the East and West Prelims advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships, held June 8-11 in Eugene, Ore.

Ten men are slated to compete next week in Fayetteville, while six women are on the list of qualifiers.

Sun Belt 800-meter champion Seth Waters is set to compete in the first round of the event on Wednesday, with the quarterfinals set for Friday.

Also on Wednesday, Will Glass and Ke’Von Holder will step to the starting blocks in the 110-meter hurdles. Sun Belt champions Carter Shell (long jump) and Aimar Palma Simo (hammer throw) will compete in their respective events. Courtney Thomas will join Shell in the long jump, while Bradley Jelmert and Trace South will compete in the pole vault.

Thursday marks the first day for women’s action, with Grace Flowers (hammer), Camryn Newton-Smith (javelin) and Evangelynn Harris (shot put) competing in field events. On the track, Jonae Cook (100m/200m) will compete in first-round action, along with Chelby Melvin (400m hurdles). Sophie Leathers will close out the night with the 10,000 meters semifinal.

Two-time Sun Belt steeplechase champion and 2021 All-American Bennett Pascoe looks to punch his second straight ticket to Eugene in the event on Friday. Frank Massey will also compete in the high jump. Should Glass and Holder advance past Wednesday’s first round, they will compete in the quarterfinals of the 110-meter hurdles.

Saturday features quarterfinal rounds in the 100 and 200 meters, as well as the 400-meter hurdles. Harris is set to throw the discus, while Newton-Smith competes in her second event of the weekend with the high jump.

2022 NCAA WEST PRELIMINARY ROUNDS QUALIFIERS

MEN (10)

Seth Waters – 800 meters

Will Glass – 110-meter hurdles

Ke’Von Holder – 110-meter Hurdles

Bennett Pascoe – 3000-meter steeplechase

Frank Massey – High Jump

Bradley Jelmert – Pole Vault

Trace South – Pole Vault

Carter Shell – Long Jump

Courtney Thomas – Long Jump

Aimar Palma Simo – Hammer Throw

WOMEN (6)

Jonae Cook – 100 meters/200 meters

Sophie Leathers – 10,000 meters

Chelby Melvin – 400-meter hurdles

Camryn Newton-Smith – High Jump/Javelin

Evangelynn Harris – Shot Put/Discus Throw

Grace Flowers – Hammer Throw

16 total athletes, 19 entries

