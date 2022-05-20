Kansas City to learn its World Cup host city status June 16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s the final countdown!

FIFA announced Friday morning that it will release the list of host cities for the 2026 World Cup on June 16 at an event in New York City.

Kansas City is one of 22 host cities identified as a potential site to host the games in the 48-team tournament.

Soccer matches will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Those U.S. cities and regions in the running are:

Atlanta

Boston

Cincinnati

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Miami

Nashville

New York/New Jersey

Orlando

Philadelphia

San Francisco

Seattle

Washington DC/Baltimore

FIFA officials met with Kansas City-area leaders in October to discuss hosting the World Cup in 2026. The city has embraced the World Cup fever with signs, programs and even a giant banner downtown.

Kansas City has also thrown its hat in the ring as a potential location to host the 2031 (men’s) and 2033 (women’s) Rugby World Cup.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.