Kansas City to learn its World Cup host city status June 16

FIFA will release the list of host cities for the 2026 World Cup on June 16 at an event in New York City.
United States' Christian Pulisic scores on a penalty kick, his second goal of the match, during...
United States' Christian Pulisic scores on a penalty kick, his second goal of the match, during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match between Panama and the United States, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. The U.S. won 5-1. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s the final countdown!

FIFA announced Friday morning that it will release the list of host cities for the 2026 World Cup on June 16 at an event in New York City.

Kansas City is one of 22 host cities identified as a potential site to host the games in the 48-team tournament.

Soccer matches will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Those U.S. cities and regions in the running are:

  • Atlanta
  • Boston
  • Cincinnati
  • Dallas
  • Denver
  • Houston
  • Kansas City
  • Los Angeles
  • Miami
  • Nashville
  • New York/New Jersey
  • Orlando
  • Philadelphia
  • San Francisco
  • Seattle
  • Washington DC/Baltimore

FIFA officials met with Kansas City-area leaders in October to discuss hosting the World Cup in 2026. The city has embraced the World Cup fever with signs, programs and even a giant banner downtown.

Kansas City has also thrown its hat in the ring as a potential location to host the 2031 (men’s) and 2033 (women’s) Rugby World Cup.

