Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Krispy Kreme offers free donuts for 2022 grads on Wednesday

Krispy Kreme offers free donuts for grads on Wednesday
Krispy Kreme offers free donuts for grads on Wednesday(KGNS)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s that time of year where our loved ones grow from one stage of life to another.

This year, graduates can get free sweet treats at Krispy Kreme.

As a reward for all their hard work, the doughnut chain will give each graduating senior a box of doughnuts!

The free Senior Day Dozen includes eight original-glazed doughnuts and four special-themed doughnuts.

The promotion is for one day only and that’s Wednesday, May 25.

All you have to do is show up at a participating Krispy Kreme wearing some “Class of 2022″ swag.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A boy died Wednesday night when investigators said he lost control of his SUV and hit a utility...
Driver killed in Highway 18 crash
A minor died and four others were injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 4 others injured in crash
Former Randolph County Judge David Jansen has died.
Visitation, funeral arrangements announced for former Randolph Co. Judge David Jansen
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers interviewed Lathan McLeod after it was...
Man accused of sexually assaulting a minor
A single-vehicle rollover crash Friday afternoon brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate...
ASP: No injuries reported in rollover crash

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Former Randolph County Judge David Jansen has died.
Visitation, funeral arrangements announced for former Randolph Co. Judge David Jansen
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 3:27 p.m. May 19 on State Highway 5 at...
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash
Scholarship Salute recipients honored
Ryanne O'Donnell feeding her two Great Danes Hank and Hercules who are TikTok stars.
Furry famous: A pair of TikTok pups give back to humane society