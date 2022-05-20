Krispy Kreme offers free donuts for 2022 grads on Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s that time of year where our loved ones grow from one stage of life to another.

This year, graduates can get free sweet treats at Krispy Kreme.

As a reward for all their hard work, the doughnut chain will give each graduating senior a box of doughnuts!

The free Senior Day Dozen includes eight original-glazed doughnuts and four special-themed doughnuts.

The promotion is for one day only and that’s Wednesday, May 25.

All you have to do is show up at a participating Krispy Kreme wearing some “Class of 2022″ swag.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.