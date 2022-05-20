Krispy Kreme offers free donuts for 2022 grads on Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s that time of year where our loved ones grow from one stage of life to another.
This year, graduates can get free sweet treats at Krispy Kreme.
As a reward for all their hard work, the doughnut chain will give each graduating senior a box of doughnuts!
The free Senior Day Dozen includes eight original-glazed doughnuts and four special-themed doughnuts.
The promotion is for one day only and that’s Wednesday, May 25.
All you have to do is show up at a participating Krispy Kreme wearing some “Class of 2022″ swag.
