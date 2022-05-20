Energy Alert
Man accused of fondling woman while she slept

Investigators arrested 32-year-old David Allen on Thursday, May 19, on suspicion of...
Investigators arrested 32-year-old David Allen on Thursday, May 19, on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault and indecent exposure.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is behind bars after police said he fondled a woman while she slept.

Officers arrested 32-year-old David Allen on Thursday, May 19, on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault and indecent exposure.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim reported on April 11 that she awoke to Allen rubbing her vaginal area on top of her clothing while he masturbated.

“Allen then stood naked in the doorway and continued to masturbate in front of the female victim,” Lt. Rhonda Thomas stated in the court document.

Thomas said the victim provided text messages from Allen “apologizing for his actions.”

After reviewing the affidavit, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to arrest Allen. The judge set his bond at $75,000 and ordered Allen to have no contact with the victim.

