Man sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of rape

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County jury found a 64-year-old Jonesboro man guilty of an incident in which he raped a victim after spiking her drink.

On Thursday, Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Ross Leon Segroves Jr. to ten years in prison for the Dec. 2019 rape.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, an unnamed victim told the Jonesboro Police Department she believed Segroves gave her a “spiked” drink, which caused her to become unconscious.

The victim said when she woke up, Segroves was having sex with her, according to Jonesboro police.

A probable cause affidavit from 2019 showed that after Segroves stopped assaulting her, the victim said he apologized and told her he would deny the rape if she told anyone.

The following day, Segroves was charged with rape by a Craighead County judge.

