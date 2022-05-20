Energy Alert
May 20: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The wind didn’t quit overnight, but it did let up a little. It’ll go right back to where it was yesterday with 20-30 mph sustained winds out of the south-southwest along with gusts in the 40s.

More sunshine and temperatures in the low 90s are expected. As we head into the weekend, rain chances start to increase. It’ll be dry at first to start Saturday before storms start to fire in the afternoon and evening. Hail and wind could accompany some storms.

Storm and rain chances continue into Sunday as temperatures and humidity drop. We go from highs near 90 to the 50s and low 60s behind the front.

It won’t be as hot next week. Instead, as humidity returns, we might get multiple days of rain chances. Tuesday looks the wettest day at the moment.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

President Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and tech on agenda.

Diesel gas prices trend downward but truck drivers are still feeling the pain at the pump.

New ethanol level authorization concerns small engine owners.

The Osceola School District will hold a meeting over school calendar.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

