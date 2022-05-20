Energy Alert
McCook CC forward Julian Lual commits to Arkansas State men’s basketball

McCook Community College forward Julian Lual committed to Arkansas State men's basketball.
McCook Community College forward Julian Lual committed to Arkansas State men's basketball.(Source: McCook Gazette)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball continues to assemble their recruiting class.

McCook Community College forward Julian Lual committed to the Red Wolves this week. He averaged 14 points and 8 rebounds per game this past season. The 6-foot-7 Canadian shot 43 percent from the field and 33 percent outside the arc. Lual led McCook in scoring, rebounds, and minutes. He also paced the team with 47 steals and 32 blocks.

Julian is the 6th addition to the Arkansas State men’s basketball roster. 3 are from the JUCO ranks, 2 from high school, and 1 D1 transfer.

Arkansas State Men’s Basketball (2022 offseason)

Arrivals

F Julian Lual (McCook CC)

C Alaaeddine Boutayeb (Florida State)

G Mak Manciel (Henry Ford College)

G Detrick Reeves (John A. Logan College - Marion native)

G Terrance Ford (Victory Rock Prep)

F Izayiah Nelson (Marietta HS)

Departures

F Norchad Omier (Miami)

F Keyon Wesley (Alabama State)

G Mario Fantina (Arkansas-Monticello)

In Transfer Portal

G Desi Sills

F Lazar Grbovic

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

