NEA Baptist announces upgrade to healthcare services

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be a higher level of urgent care coming to those in Jonesboro soon.

On Thursday, NEA Baptist announced “a major upgrade” in its services at the corner of Red Wolf Boulevard and Apache Drive with the addition of Urgent Care PLUS.

The project is being done in collaboration with Haag Brown Medical Holdings.

According to a news release, the 18,000 square-foot facility will feature Red Wolf Clinic Primary Care, Outpatient Imaging services, and an Urgent Care PLUS in one location.

Officials said the upgrade will provide patients with easier access to a higher level of care without the need for an expensive Emergency Department visit.

“This clinic will be the first of its kind in the region and throughout our entire Baptist system. Combining innovative family medicine, outpatient imaging, and urgent care plus into one building has never been done before,” said Melanie Edens, COO at NEA Baptist. “As we continue to improve care for our patients, we believe this model hits all of our strategic goals for providing the right care, at the right time, at the right place, and at the right cost.”

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 8 a.m., June 1 near the current NEA Baptist Clinic – Stadium Urgent Care facility on Apache Drive.

