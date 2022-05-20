Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

NEA Baptist announces upgrade to healthcare services

On Thursday, NEA Baptist announced “a major upgrade” in its services at the corner of Red Wolf...
On Thursday, NEA Baptist announced “a major upgrade” in its services at the corner of Red Wolf Boulevard and Apache Drive with the addition of Urgent Care PLUS.(Source: Haag Brown Commercial)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be a higher level of urgent care coming to those in Jonesboro soon.

On Thursday, NEA Baptist announced “a major upgrade” in its services at the corner of Red Wolf Boulevard and Apache Drive with the addition of Urgent Care PLUS.

The project is being done in collaboration with Haag Brown Medical Holdings.

According to a news release, the 18,000 square-foot facility will feature Red Wolf Clinic Primary Care, Outpatient Imaging services, and an Urgent Care PLUS in one location.

Officials said the upgrade will provide patients with easier access to a higher level of care without the need for an expensive Emergency Department visit.

“This clinic will be the first of its kind in the region and throughout our entire Baptist system. Combining innovative family medicine, outpatient imaging, and urgent care plus into one building has never been done before,” said Melanie Edens, COO at NEA Baptist. “As we continue to improve care for our patients, we believe this model hits all of our strategic goals for providing the right care, at the right time, at the right place, and at the right cost.”

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 8 a.m., June 1 near the current NEA Baptist Clinic – Stadium Urgent Care facility on Apache Drive.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy died Wednesday night when investigators said he lost control of his SUV and hit a utility...
Driver killed in Highway 18 crash
A minor died and four others were injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 4 others injured in crash
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers interviewed Lathan McLeod after it was...
Man accused of sexually assaulting a minor
Larry Lacewell is the winningest coach in the history of Arkansas State football.
Legendary Arkansas State football coach Larry Lacewell passes away
Etowah, Luxora, Osceola, Keiser, and Burdette fire crews assisted.
Landfill fire under investigation

Latest News

On Thursday, Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Ross...
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of rape
Potential help for Family Dollar distribution center workers
Potential help for Family Dollar distribution center workers
Ryanne O'Donnell feeding her two Great Danes Hank and Hercules who are TikTok stars.
Furry famous: A pair of TikTok pups give back to humane society
Crews from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture performed different tests on trees affected...
Training event helps participants prepare for natural disasters