Osceola School District to hold meeting over school calendar

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – The Osceola School District will be holding a special called meeting to discuss the adopted school calendar for the next school year.

The school district said the public will be able to voice their opinions at 6 p.m, on May 24, whether they’re for or against the calendar.

Each person will have three minutes to speak on the issue, according to the school district.

If you want to be heard, you must email superintendent, Dr. Toriano Green, at tgreen@osd1.org by the end of May 23. The email must contain your name and your thoughts on the calendar.

