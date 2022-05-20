Potential help for Family Dollar distribution center workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s been a lot of growth in West Memphis, Arkansas, but news about the Family Dollar distribution center closing is a setback for the city and the people.

A spokesperson for Dollar Tree, the parent company of Family Dollar, says they will help employees with transitions by providing severance plans to those who are eligible.

Since West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon took office his focus has been opportunity and job growth.

“Since this administration we have created over 2,000 jobs,” McClendon said.

300 employees will be impacted by the closure of the Family Dollar Distribution Facility.

McClendon says that, combined with Carvana announcing layoffs earlier this month, the impact is much bigger.

Family Dollar says the building will continue shipping to stores until the end of June. Inventory transfers to other distribution centers will be completed in August.

A company spokesperson said, “We will support our associates with their transitions, including providing severance plans to those who are eligible, as well as offering outplacement services and employee assistance programs.”

Mayor McClendon said he would like to see another company come in and fill the void Family Dollar will leave.

“I can’t really get into the details due to confidentially, but I do know that we have some industries that’s definitely interested,” McClendon said.

McClendon said as a result of the closure the city is working on putting together a job fair.

“We got a job fair coming up I think on the 25th with WorkForce, we gonna pour some of those existing industries that we do have available,” McClendon said.

A spokesperson for Dollar Tree says the building is scheduled to be closed by the end of October. They also said there will be opportunities at stores and other distribution centers for those interested.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.