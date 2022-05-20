Energy Alert
Residents surprised by national interest in Johnny Cash leak

City officials said the tower was leaking around 30,000 gallons each day, but by Thursday...
City officials said the tower was leaking around 30,000 gallons each day, but by Thursday afternoon, the hole was patched and painted.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KINGSLAND, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A water tower in Kingsland made national news after a Johnny Cash silhouette was shot in a particular area, starting a steady leak.

Residents told content partner KARK they didn’t expect the sudden attention.

“I didn’t think it would go as far as it did where TMZ got a hold of it,” said Tony Atkins, who lives next to the tower. “I never thought it.”

City officials said the tower was leaking around 30,000 gallons each day, but by Thursday afternoon, the hole was patched and painted.

“I’m sure they were glad to get it fixed,” said Tony’s wife, Martha Atkins.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Sled, 38, faces two felony charges related to the perfectly placed shot last Tuesday.

“I looked up and thought, ‘That guy’s got a good shot, I’ll tell you,’” Tony said.

Kingsland’s Larch Street was a popular spot for tourists during the leak.

“They’ll stop in the middle of the road, get out of their cars, start snapping shots,” Martha said.

KARK said residents expect the national interest to fall off now since the leak has been fixed, but they hope it prompts a trickle of visitors to keep coming.

“Come on, we’d be glad to have you,” Tony said. “We love to have people come visit our town.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

