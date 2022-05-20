Riverside alum Gavin Stone tosses 5 shutout innings in AA debut
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Tex. (KAIT) - A Riverside Rebel continues his rise in the minors.
Gavin Stone tossed 5 shutout innings Wednesday night in his AA debut. The Los Angeles Dodgers prospect struck out 8 and scattered 5 hits. Stone got the win as the Drillers beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 9 - 2. He threw 53 strikes in 77 pitches.
Stone started the 2022 campaign in High-A Great Lakes. In 6 starts, he tossed 25 innings, only allowing 4 earned runs (1.44 ERA) with 28 strikeouts to just 6 walks. Stone was named the Dodgers Pitching Prospect of the Year by MLB Pipeline in 2021.
