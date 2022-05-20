Energy Alert
Riverside alum Gavin Stone tosses 5 shutout innings in AA debut

Riverside alum Gavin Stone made his AA debut Wednesday night for the Tulsa Drillers.
Riverside alum Gavin Stone made his AA debut Wednesday night for the Tulsa Drillers.(Source: KFDA)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Tex. (KAIT) - A Riverside Rebel continues his rise in the minors.

Gavin Stone tossed 5 shutout innings Wednesday night in his AA debut. The Los Angeles Dodgers prospect struck out 8 and scattered 5 hits. Stone got the win as the Drillers beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 9 - 2. He threw 53 strikes in 77 pitches.

Stone started the 2022 campaign in High-A Great Lakes. In 6 starts, he tossed 25 innings, only allowing 4 earned runs (1.44 ERA) with 28 strikeouts to just 6 walks. Stone was named the Dodgers Pitching Prospect of the Year by MLB Pipeline in 2021.

