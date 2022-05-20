Riverside alum Gavin Stone tosses 5 shutout innings in AA debut

AMARILLO, Tex. (KAIT) - A Riverside Rebel continues his rise in the minors.

Gavin Stone tossed 5 shutout innings Wednesday night in his AA debut. The Los Angeles Dodgers prospect struck out 8 and scattered 5 hits. Stone got the win as the Drillers beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 9 - 2. He threw 53 strikes in 77 pitches.

In his Double-A debut, No. 18 @Dodgers prospect Gavin Stone carved out 8 K's over 5 scoreless frames for the @TulsaDrillers: https://t.co/VQ0VRJHAIB pic.twitter.com/BF6jKEpQwk — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 19, 2022

Stone started the 2022 campaign in High-A Great Lakes. In 6 starts, he tossed 25 innings, only allowing 4 earned runs (1.44 ERA) with 28 strikeouts to just 6 walks. Stone was named the Dodgers Pitching Prospect of the Year by MLB Pipeline in 2021.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.