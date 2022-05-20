Energy Alert
Scholarship Salute recipients honored

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - KAIT honored recipients of the Scholarship Salute, Teacher of the Month, Teacher of the Year, and Athletes of the Month.

The event took place Thursday afternoon at the Fowler Center on the campus of Arkansas State University.

We spoke with one of the recipients, Jonathan Townsley, about the scholarship and his future.

“It’s really surreal is the word I’d like to use because for the last thirteen years I’ve been in the same place doing the same thing that I’ve always been doing, but now we’re moving on to bigger, better things, and it’s just really great to celebrate it here at this Scholarship Salute,” Townsley said.

Congratulations to all recipients.

