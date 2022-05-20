Energy Alert
St. Bernards doctor speaks about new SIDS research

By Imani Williams
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A breakthrough, recent research out of Australia identified the first biochemical marker. 

This marker could help detect babies at risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) while they are alive.

SIDS has caused babies up to about 6 months old to die for no reason, leaving parents and doctors with questions.

We spoke with a neonatologist at St. Bernards Medical Center.

He said this information, if confirmed, could save many lives.

“Could detect if a baby has a predisposition to SIDS,” said Neonatologist Dr. Douglas Seglem. “Therefore, it could mean we could potentially identify some of these babies perhaps prescribe a home monitor or something in which we could prevent SIDS from happening.”

Researchers said the next step is to require the biomarker to be measured in newborns at birth and then develop specific interventions to address the enzyme deficiency in infants who have it.

