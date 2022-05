SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The beaches at Wappapello Lake are open for the summer.

According to the Facebook post on Friday, May 20, residents can start cooling off at Rockwood Point Beach, Redman Creek Beach or Peoples Creek Beach.

All swim beaches at Wappapello Lake are now open for the 2022 summer recreation season! So, you can have fun in the sun... Posted by Wappapello Lake U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers on Friday, May 20, 2022

Lake Wappapello State Park includes many activities like hiking trails, camping and horseback riding trails.

