Traffic Alert: Police, emergency crews responding to rollover crash
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A rollover crash has stalled traffic on Interstate 555.
The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday, May 20, near the Nestle Road exit.
Police and emergency services were called to the scene.
No word at this time on injuries.
Motorists should expect delays.
Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as details emerge.
