Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Police, emergency crews responding to rollover crash

A rollover crash stalled traffic on Interstate 555 Friday afternoon.
A rollover crash stalled traffic on Interstate 555 Friday afternoon.(Google Maps)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A rollover crash has stalled traffic on Interstate 555.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday, May 20, near the Nestle Road exit.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene.

No word at this time on injuries.

Motorists should expect delays.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as details emerge.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy died Wednesday night when investigators said he lost control of his SUV and hit a utility...
Driver killed in Highway 18 crash
A minor died and four others were injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 4 others injured in crash
Former Randolph County Judge David Jansen has died.
Visitation, funeral arrangements announced for former Randolph Co. Judge David Jansen
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers interviewed Lathan McLeod after it was...
Man accused of sexually assaulting a minor
Donald Dean Short, 88, of Cotter was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday, May 16, in the 200-block...
Silver Alert canceled for missing man

Latest News

Highway crews will remove the old corrugated metal pipes and install new ones for a cross-drain...
Traffic Alert: ArDOT closing highway for pipe installation
Highland & Southwest roads
All lanes open after months long construction project
Police need the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit and run that sent a woman...
Police searching for vehicle involved in pedestrian hit and run
Within the last three years, the Jonesboro Police Department has reported 26 accidents...
Motorcyclist warns about safety during warmer months