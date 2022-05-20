Valley View tripleheader headlines Day 2 of Weekend of Champions

BENTON, Ark. (KAIT) - Several NEA teams were in action Friday in Day 2 of the Weekend of Champions. Valley View was in the spotlight as baseball, softball, and girls soccer competed for state titles in Benton.

The city of Searcy took centerstage in the beautiful game. The Lady Lions and Harding Academy won it all in girls soccer.

7:00pm: Valley View vs. Harrison (4A State Baseball Championship - televised on Arkansas PBS)

Valley View/Nashville in progress (4A State Softball Championship - televised on Arkansas PBS)

Pulaski Academy 2, Valley View 0 (4A State Girls Soccer Championship)

Searcy 1, Siloam Springs 0 (5A State Girls Soccer Championship)

Harding Academy 3, Episcopal 1 (3A State Girls Soccer Championship)

Harding Academy/LISA Academy in progress (3A State Boys Soccer Championship)

Taylor 9, West Side Greers Ferry 1 (1A State Softball Championship)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.