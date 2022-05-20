Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Valley View tripleheader headlines Day 2 of Weekend of Champions

The Lady Blazers earned state runner-up honors. They fell to Pulaski Academy 2-0 Friday in the...
The Lady Blazers earned state runner-up honors. They fell to Pulaski Academy 2-0 Friday in the 4A State Finals.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ark. (KAIT) - Several NEA teams were in action Friday in Day 2 of the Weekend of Champions. Valley View was in the spotlight as baseball, softball, and girls soccer competed for state titles in Benton.

The city of Searcy took centerstage in the beautiful game. The Lady Lions and Harding Academy won it all in girls soccer.

7:00pm: Valley View vs. Harrison (4A State Baseball Championship - televised on Arkansas PBS)

Valley View/Nashville in progress (4A State Softball Championship - televised on Arkansas PBS)

Pulaski Academy 2, Valley View 0 (4A State Girls Soccer Championship)

Searcy 1, Siloam Springs 0 (5A State Girls Soccer Championship)

Harding Academy 3, Episcopal 1 (3A State Girls Soccer Championship)

Harding Academy/LISA Academy in progress (3A State Boys Soccer Championship)

Taylor 9, West Side Greers Ferry 1 (1A State Softball Championship)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy died Wednesday night when investigators said he lost control of his SUV and hit a utility...
Driver killed in Highway 18 crash
A minor died and four others were injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 4 others injured in crash
Former Randolph County Judge David Jansen has died.
Visitation, funeral arrangements announced for former Randolph Co. Judge David Jansen
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers interviewed Lathan McLeod after it was...
Man accused of sexually assaulting a minor
Donald Dean Short, 88, of Cotter was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday, May 16, in the 200-block...
Silver Alert canceled for missing man

Latest News

Lady Blazers fall in state title game
Valley View falls to Pulaski Academy 2-0 in 2022 4A State Girls Soccer Championship
Lady Lions win back to back state titles
Searcy beats Siloam Springs 1-0 to win back to back 5A State Girls Soccer Championships
Lady Wildcats win 3A State Championship
Harding Academy beats Episcopal 3-1 to win 3A State Girls Soccer Championship
Riverside & UCA alum made his AA debut Wednesday night
Riverside alum Gavin Stone tosses 5 shutout innings in AA debut (Video: KFDA)