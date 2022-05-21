Arkansas State baseball falls to ULM in 2022 finale

Arkansas State’s 2022 baseball season concluded on Saturday, as the Red Wolves dropped a 6-3 decision to ULM at Warhawk Field.

A-State (11-38, 5-24 SBC) rallied from an early 4-0 deficit and had the tying run at the plate in the ninth inning, but the Warhawks (19-34-1, 9-20-1) got a groundout and strikeout to end the scoring threat.

Brandon Hager went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and a run scored, while Cooper Tremmel went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jaylon Deshazier scored twice on a hit and concluded his A-State career seventh in school history in RBIs (127).

Tyler Jeans struck out five in four innings in relief of starter Carter Holt (0-3), who ends his career tied for sixth in school history in games started by a pitcher (36). Walker Williams tossed two-thirds of an inning in the eighth before Jonathan Baldelli earned a strikeout in his final collegiate outing.

Trace Henry led ULM with a 3-for-3 afternoon, including a pair of doubles, while driving in two runs. Mason Holt scored twice as part of a 2-for-3 performance that included a solo home run.

ULM utilized six pitchers in the contest, with Lucas Wepf (2-5) earning the win in four relief innings behind starter Cole Cressend, who pitched the game’s first two frames. Wepf did not allow a run in his four innings on just two hits, striking out two and walking two.

The Warhawks scored a run each in the first three innings, then again in the sixth to lead 4-0 before A-State cut the margin in half with a two-run seventh. An RBI single by Tremmel drove in Hager, followed by a sacrifice fly by Wil French scoring Deshazier.

After ULM got two runs back in the bottom of the seventh, A-State had a scoring opportunity in the eighth with back-to-back two-out hits by Ben Klutts and Hager to put runners at second and third, but a deep flyout to left at the wall ended the threat.

Three straight batters reached base in the top of the ninth for the Red Wolves, including singles by Deshazier and Tremmel to open the frame to put the tying run up at the plate with no outs. Later, a pinch-hit RBI groundout by Mickey Coyne scored Deshazier with two down, but a strikeout ended the Red Wolves’ season.

