Arkansas State baseball falls to ULM Friday evening

The Arkansas State baseball team registered seven extra-base hits, but a pair of big innings lifted ULM past the Red Wolves 13-7 Friday night at Warhawk Field.

A-State (11-37, 5-23 SBC) tallied 13 hits on the night and scored five runs in the top of the first, but the Warhawks (18-34-1) scored 13 unanswered runs to take the lead and clinch the series.

Justin Medlin led the Scarlet and Black at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a towering first-inning 3-run home run. Jared Toler went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while Brandon Hager tallied two hits, including a 2-run shot in the first. Daedrick Cail doubled twice and scored a run.

Will Nash (1-7) took the decision for the Red Wolves, pitching 3 1/3 innings in the start. Brandon Anderson hurled 1 2/3 hitless innings with a pair of strikeouts in relief of Nash as one of four relievers used by A-State.

Grant Schulz led ULM with three hits, including a home run, and four runs driven in. Mason Holt also homered in the eighth, driving in three while also scoring three times.

Warhawk reliever Tylor Jans (2-4) earned the win for the hosts, tossing 3 1/3 frames in relief of starter Cam Barlow, who went 4 2/3 innings. Carson Orton pitched the ninth, allowing two runs on three hits.

The first inning saw some fireworks as A-State struck first with five runs on a pair of two-out home runs by Brandon Hager and Medlin to lead 5-0. ULM got four runs back in the bottom half of the frame on a 2-run single by Schulz and a 2-RBI sacrifice fly by Chase DeJean to make it 5-4 after one.

A leadoff homer by Schulz in the bottom of the third tied the contest at 5-all before a passed ball in the fourth allowed Carson Jones to cross and give the Warhawks the 6-5 advantage.

A-State threatened in the top of the fifth with a pair of runners in scoring position, but Jans worked out of trouble after entering with two down in the frame.

The Warhawks plated four runs in the six when a pair of wild pitches allowed Matthew Lee and Jones to score, followed by RBI singles by Schulz and DeJean to make it 10-5 through six.

ULM widened the gap with Holt’s three-run homer in the seventh to make it 13-5 and threatened in the bottom of the eighth, but Phillip Bryant stranded two in scoring position to give A-State a chance at a ninth-inning rally.

Eli Davis and Wil French reached to lead off the ninth before advancing into scoring position on a wild pitch. Klutts doubled to the wall in center field to drive in both runners before John Hoskyn recorded his first hit of the season to move Klutts to third. The rally fell short, however, as a pair of strikeouts ended the contest.

NEXT UP

A-State looks to salvage the final game of the series with ULM Friday at 1 p.m. at Warhawk Field. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on FM Newstalk 102.1 and KBTM-AM 1230.

