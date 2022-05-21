Bird flu creeping closer to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A deadly strain of bird flu is popping up in farms and backyards closer to the Natural State.

The disease has now been found in Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and 31 other states, according to content partner KARK.

It can kill 90 to 100% of a flock quickly, often within two days.

KARK said poultry was a $4 billion dollar industry in Arkansas in 2021.

According to the Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, it affects other birds also.

“Almost 38 million birds have been destroyed,” said extension veterinarian Dustan Clark. “It’s been seen in turkeys. It’s been seen in backyard poultry. It’s been seen in chickens, such as broilers. It’s been seen in ducks.”

The Division of Agriculture will be hosting a webinar on how to protect yourself or a flock.

You can watch their previous webinars here.

