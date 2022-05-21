Blytheville car break-ins, police ask for help

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville Police are asking for your help.

The department received information about several car break-ins in two subdivisions, Golf Links and Briarcrest.

The department has not received any information leading to an arrest for the break-ins. They are asking for home video from the past few nights to help in the investigation.

If you have any information you are urged to call the Blytheville Police Department.

