Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Blytheville car break-ins, police ask for help

Blytheville PD
Blytheville PD
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville Police are asking for your help.

The department received information about several car break-ins in two subdivisions, Golf Links and Briarcrest.

The department has not received any information leading to an arrest for the break-ins. They are asking for home video from the past few nights to help in the investigation.

If you have any information you are urged to call the Blytheville Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police said the crash happened between a motorcycle and a car at Cotton Street and...
One person airlifted after crash
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 3:27 p.m. May 19 on State Highway 5 at...
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash
A teacher in Michigan on leave after an assignment showing the former president alongside wild...
School assignment shows Obama next to primates
A single-vehicle rollover crash Friday afternoon brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate...
ASP: No injuries reported in rollover crash
Investigators arrested 32-year-old David Allen on Thursday, May 19, on suspicion of...
Man accused of fondling woman while she slept

Latest News

Trumann fire under investigation
A rare tornado in northern Michigan was caught on camera. Two deaths have been reported in...
Rare northern Michigan tornado caught on camera
Blazers fall in 4A state title game
Valley View baseball rallies to force extras but fall to Harrison 10-9 in 4A state title game
McCook CC standout commits to Arkansas State
Red Wolves in 60: Julian Lual is latest basketball commit, Olivia Schmidt SBC Golfer of the Year