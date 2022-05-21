DMC: Expect Beale Street security measures to be in place for the summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been more than one month since a deadly triple shooting on Beale Street. Since then, city leaders have implemented new security protocols to prevent another tragedy.

Downtown Memphis Commission President and CEO Paul Young says they aren’t going anywhere just yet.

“They’ve been proven to keep the district safe and so we’re really excited about all the people that are going to be coming downtown to have a great time this summer and we want to make sure that all of the patrons of downtown have a great time and a safe time,” said Young.

Additional wanding, ID checks, a $5 entrance fee and more security have been in place since the deadly triple shooting in April.

In May, Memphis Police have responded to one aggravated assault, three simple assaults, an intimidation call and some misdemeanors.

“Cities across the country are looking for ways to make their entertainment district more safe and secure,” said Young.

One city in particular is looking at Memphis.

Our news partners at the Memphis Business Journal report city official in Milwaukee, Wisconsin studied Beale Street’s security measures to see if the would work in their city.

Young says it feels good to know people outside of Memphis are looking to the Bluff City for solutions because overall, their goal is to keep everyone who visits downtown safe.

“It’s good to know that the security measures that we’re putting in place are becoming a national model,” said Young. “We all want to work together to keep people safe in entertainment districts throughout this country.”

Young also says they’re not just focused safety on Beale Street, but the the entire downtown area too. He says police and the DMC’s hospitality team also will continue to work to help keep Memphians and visitors safe throughout the summer.

