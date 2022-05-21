Energy Alert
One person airlifted after crash

Jonesboro police said the crash happened between a motorcycle and a car at Cotton Street and...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person has been airlifted following a Friday crash in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro police said the crash happened between a motorcycle and a car at Cotton Street and East Highland.

Officers could not offer any details regarding the conditions of those involved in the crash.

They advise you to use caution in this area as they try to clear the scene.

Region 8 News will continue to gather more information on this developing story.

