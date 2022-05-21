One person airlifted after crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person has been airlifted following a Friday crash in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro police said the crash happened between a motorcycle and a car at Cotton Street and East Highland.

Officers could not offer any details regarding the conditions of those involved in the crash.

They advise you to use caution in this area as they try to clear the scene.

Active scene here at Cotton and E. Highland.



I spoke with people standing by they said someone on a motorcycle was hit by another vehicle



Waiting for more details from police @Region8News pic.twitter.com/pQfxnjKfuF — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) May 21, 2022

