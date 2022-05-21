Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

People with heart and kidney disease at higher risk for heat illness

By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the weather gets warmer, hospitals will see more patients from heat-related illnesses.

A doctor from St. Bernards said people with heart disease and kidney disease are more at risk for heat-related illnesses.

“A lot of folks that have heart disease or kidney disease are on water pills or diuretics,” Dr. Terrance Kane said, “that reduces your body’s ability to cool itself down.”

Dr. Kane recommends everyone beat the heat this summer by wearing wide-brim hats, staying hydrated, and taking frequent breaks from being in the sun.

He added a study shows people who suffer from a heat stroke deal with long-term effects, like a “higher risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney disease – chronic kidney disease.”

Signs of a heat stroke include confusion, loss of consciousness, and hot, dry skin.

If you see those signs, Kane advises that you get the person out of the heat into a shaded area and call 911, and either wet the skin, place cold, wet cloths on their body, or place them into an ice bath.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy died Wednesday night when investigators said he lost control of his SUV and hit a utility...
Driver killed in Highway 18 crash
A minor died and four others were injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 4 others injured in crash
Former Randolph County Judge David Jansen has died.
Visitation, funeral arrangements announced for former Randolph Co. Judge David Jansen
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers interviewed Lathan McLeod after it was...
Man accused of sexually assaulting a minor
A single-vehicle rollover crash Friday afternoon brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate...
ASP: No injuries reported in rollover crash

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Missouri health leaders announce plan to eliminate hepatitis C
Missouri health leaders announce plan to eliminate hepatitis C
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Monkeypox spreads in Europe, US, baffling African scientists
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 6,350+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 300+ new cases