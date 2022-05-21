People with heart and kidney disease at higher risk for heat illness

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the weather gets warmer, hospitals will see more patients from heat-related illnesses.

A doctor from St. Bernards said people with heart disease and kidney disease are more at risk for heat-related illnesses.

“A lot of folks that have heart disease or kidney disease are on water pills or diuretics,” Dr. Terrance Kane said, “that reduces your body’s ability to cool itself down.”

Dr. Kane recommends everyone beat the heat this summer by wearing wide-brim hats, staying hydrated, and taking frequent breaks from being in the sun.

He added a study shows people who suffer from a heat stroke deal with long-term effects, like a “higher risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney disease – chronic kidney disease.”

Signs of a heat stroke include confusion, loss of consciousness, and hot, dry skin.

If you see those signs, Kane advises that you get the person out of the heat into a shaded area and call 911, and either wet the skin, place cold, wet cloths on their body, or place them into an ice bath.

