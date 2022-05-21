Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Restaurant refuses to raise menu prices amid inflation, bird flu

By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Avian bird flu and inflation have driven up prices of poultry and eggs across the United States, forcing some restaurants to be faced with hard decisions: Raise menu prices or lose the profit.

Regina McKay, owner of Gina’s Place (formerly Ann’s Restaurant), said she loves her customer base too much to raise the prices, adding most of them are elderly and on a fixed income.

“They’re going through the same issues I am trying to be groceries every week and trying to decide to I want my medicine or do I want my groceries,” she said.

McKay said she has only raised her prices once within the last decade.

She added the price of chicken has almost quadrupled for her, explaining it went from $46 to $164.

McKay said she has been seeking cheaper alternatives to help lessen her loss in profits.

“I shop on Amazon and have it delivered to my home and bring it up here,” she said.

McKay’s determination to keep her menu prices the same has kept her customers like Brad Joyce coming back regularly for lunch.

“We appreciate what she does and enjoy it,” Joyce said.

Joyce has been a regular at Gina’s Place for 22 years, adding even if McKay were to raise menu prices, he still believes “she needs to make a profit” and he is willing to pay.

McKay said her loyal customers are what keeps her going.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy died Wednesday night when investigators said he lost control of his SUV and hit a utility...
Driver killed in Highway 18 crash
A minor died and four others were injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 4 others injured in crash
Former Randolph County Judge David Jansen has died.
Visitation, funeral arrangements announced for former Randolph Co. Judge David Jansen
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers interviewed Lathan McLeod after it was...
Man accused of sexually assaulting a minor
A single-vehicle rollover crash Friday afternoon brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate...
ASP: No injuries reported in rollover crash

Latest News

Jonesboro police said the crash happened between a motorcycle and a car at Cotton Street and...
One person airlifted after crash
Lady Blazers win state title
Valley View beats Nashville 2-1 to win 2022 4A State Softball Championship
With the temperatures rising, many are at risk of heat exhaustion and even heat strokes.
People with heart and kidney disease at higher risk for heat illness
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19