Trumann fire under investigation

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Friday night fire is under investigation.

According to Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper, the department is investigating a fire that was intentionally started on a pile of debris near Oak Street.

The debris is leftover from tornado clean-up efforts throughout the community.

The department was dispatched to the fire around 10:30 pm Friday.

Kemper said this is not the first time this pile of debris has been lit on fire.

With many factors to consider, including the high wind, the department decided to contain the fire instead of putting it out Friday.

Kemper said they are still working to find out more information on how it was started.

