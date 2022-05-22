After an 18 hour delay, GCT falls to Benton in 5A State Softball Championship 3-2

BENTON, Ark. (KAIT) - Greene County Tech softball fell to Benton 3-2 at Everett Field Sunday afternoon in the 5A State Softball Championship game.

The game resumed play after lightning forced the Champion to be crowned on Sunday.

The Lady Panthers scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead for good. They were led by Finals MVP Alyssa Houston, who recorded 10 strikeouts, including 6 in the final 8 outs, over 4 innings in relief.

Greene County Tech led Benton 2-1 Saturday night before weather rolling into Benton suspended the proceedings.

GCT scored 2 runs in the 3rd to take an early advantage thanks to a Kylie Stokes single and an Ava Carter sac fly. Benton got on the board in the 4th.

With the win, the Lady Panthers earn their second straight State Title and improve their 60-plus game winning streak.

