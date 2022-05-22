Energy Alert
“Art and Stroll” Festival attracts crowd despite rain

The Downtown Paragould Art & Stroll Festival featured dozens of local artists, as well as food...
By Chase Gage
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Rain or shine, the show must go on.

It was a fun, wet afternoon at the annual downtown “Art and Stroll” Festival in Paragould. Between pop-up showers, patrons were able to enjoy music, food, drinks, face paining, balloon animals, and more along the downtown streets while local artists showcased their work.

One booth featured art from Paragould High School students. Shannon Lamb, art teacher at PHS, said she was excited to see the students have a chance to showcase -- and sell -- their work.

“It’s been really good for the ones that have been here to sell their stuff. It was a really good experience,” Lamb said. “To show their work at any opportunity is amazing.”

If an art piece was attributed to a student and sold, the student would get 100 percent of the proceeds. For other pieces with unknown artists (Lamb said they have a collection of forgotten art from over the years), the proceeds went to funding for the program.

Despite the weather, the festival saw hundreds flock the streets to support local artists and businesses.

