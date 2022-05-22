Binnington out for rest of series vs. Avalanche, Lindgren recalled

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Blues goalie Jordan Binnington will miss the rest of the second-round series against the Avalanche, the Blues announced early Sunday afternoon.

Binnington was injured during Game 3 of the second-round series Saturday night when Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri collided with him with 13:15 remaining in the first period. Ville Husso was between the pipes for the rest of the game.

So far in 2022, Binnington is 4-1 in five postseason starts with a 1.75 goals-against average. He lost the starting job to Husso late in the regular season but had started every playoff game since Game 4 of the first round against the Minnesota Wild.

After Saturday’s game, Kadri alleged that Binnington threw a water bottle at him while he was being interviewed on TNT’s postgame show.

The Blues have recalled goalie Charlie Lindgren from the Springfield Thunderbirds under emergency conditions.

