GCT softball leads Benton in 5A State Championship, game suspended due to weather

The Lady Eagles are playing in the 5A State Finals.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BENTON, Ark. (KAIT) - The 5A State Softball Championship will be decided on Sunday.

Greene County Tech led Benton 2-1 Saturday night before weather rolling into Benton suspended the proceedings. The Lady Eagles and Lady Panthers will resume play Sunday at 2:00pm.

GCT scored 2 runs in the 3rd to take an early advantage. Benton got on the board in the 4th. The Lady Panthers entered the matchup on a 62 game winning streak.

