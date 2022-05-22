Marion beats Van Buren to capture 2022 5A State Baseball Championship

Energy Alert
The Patriots beat Van Buren 11-6 Saturday afternoon to win the 5A State Baseball Championship.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BENTON, Ark. (KAIT) - Marion made history on the diamond Saturday afternoon.

The Patriots beat Van Buren 11-6 to capture their first 5A State Baseball Championship in program history. The red, white, and blue scored 7 runs in the top of the 1st and never looked back. Ben Gerrard earned Finals MVP honors after a strong relief outing.

