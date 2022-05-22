Mayor’s Youth Council paint crosswalks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mayor’s Youth Council painted the city Saturday.

The council and Annie Camp’s Junior High EAST Lab painted the crosswalks at the corners of Washington and Nisbett Streets.

Students in the EAST Lab proved to Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver that bright colors increase safety on roads. This helped them come up with the idea to paint crosswalks around Jonesboro.

The council, area art teachers, volunteers, and other students helped with the effort as well. The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance donated the paint.

The new paint will help keep students at Microsociety School safe.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.