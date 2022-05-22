Energy Alert
North Arkansas Electric updates outages following Saturday storms

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Storms Saturday knocked out power to thousands in the Ozarks.

North Arkansas Electric reported nearly 3,400 customers without power Sunday morning. The company reported 8,000 outages at the peak. The highest concentration of outages happened in northern Arkansas, including hard-hit Baxter and Izard Counties.

Winds were estimated to be up to 60-70 miles per an hour.

" We got every crew that we have in Mountain Home, Salem and up in our Ash Flat district, out and we will have at least 10 to 12 contract crews that are with us as well,” said Mel Coleman, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative. “They will be working throughout the night to get people back on and I would assume the majority the people would be back on a lot overnight some into tomorrow.”

The storms knocked down trees and power lines and damaged power poles. Crews began working after the storms passed. Coleman says it could take up to two days to restore service for many.

The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative also warns you to never get close to a downed power line and that you should always assume it’s live and to report it to utility.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

