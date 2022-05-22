North Arkansas Electric updates outages following Saturday storms

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Storms Saturday knocked out power to thousands in the Ozarks.

North Arkansas Electric reported nearly 3,400 customers without power Sunday morning. The company reported 8,000 outages at the peak. The highest concentration of outages happened in northern Arkansas, including hard-hit Baxter and Izard Counties.

We've had questions from members who remain without power about their food. Here is guidance from the USDA. pic.twitter.com/5gdo4QWIcR — North AR Electric (@NorthARElectric) May 22, 2022

Winds were estimated to be up to 60-70 miles per an hour.

" We got every crew that we have in Mountain Home, Salem and up in our Ash Flat district, out and we will have at least 10 to 12 contract crews that are with us as well,” said Mel Coleman, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative. “They will be working throughout the night to get people back on and I would assume the majority the people would be back on a lot overnight some into tomorrow.”

The storms knocked down trees and power lines and damaged power poles. Crews began working after the storms passed. Coleman says it could take up to two days to restore service for many.

We have found 15 broken poles so far in the Ash Flat district. As mentioned earlier, we anticipate restoration efforts to continue into tomorrow afternoon for some in that district, which includes Sharp County and the Horseshoe Bend area of Izard County. pic.twitter.com/WBzIBiwjkU — North AR Electric (@NorthARElectric) May 22, 2022

The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative also warns you to never get close to a downed power line and that you should always assume it’s live and to report it to utility.

