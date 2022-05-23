18 southeast Mo. McDonald’s locations under new ownership

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Eighteen McDonald’s locations in southeast Missouri are under new ownership.

According to a release, their longtime owner and operator Shannon Davis retired, selling 14 of his 18 restaurants to Andi Hillburn-Vaini, who owns and operates an additional 14 restaurants in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.

Hillburn-Vaini is now the largest female McDonald’s owner/operator in the nation with a total of 28 restaurants.

Andi Hillburn-Vaini is a second-generation operator and began her journey with McDonald’s at a very young age. In 1980, her father, Larry Hilburn, became an approved franchisee and opened the first McDonald’s in a 100-mile radius in West Plains, Missouri. (Bergman Communications)

Her newest locations include those in Cape Girardeau on Broadway and William Streets, as well as locations in Charleston, Dexter, Doniphan, Malden, Marble Hill, Miner, Piedmont, Sikeston, Van Buren and three in Poplar Bluff.

“I am proud of the strong partnerships within the communities I do business,” Andi Hilburn-Vaini said in the release. “I look forward to supporting the new areas I will now serve.”

The other four locations were sold to Brad Short, a southern Illinois owner and operator.

He now owns and operates the Cape Girardeau location on North Kingshighway, as well as ones in Advance, Benton and Jackson.

As the seventh Owner/Operator in the Short family, Brad now owns a total of seven restaurants across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Short’s grandfather opened the family’s first McDonald’s restaurant in Anna, Ill. in 1979 and the Short family now owns more than 35 restaurants across Illinois and Missouri. (Bergman Communications)

“I am thrilled to be doing business in southeast Missouri,” said Short. “I look forward to supporting the people in this area through my restaurants, both as an employer and an active member of the community.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.