Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas softball beats Oregon, will host Super Regional

By Razorback Athletics
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the second-straight year, No. 4 Arkansas will be hosting a Super Regional at Bogle Park.

The Razorbacks defeated No. 24 Oregon, 9-3, in the regional championship at Bogle Park Sunday afternoon to advance to the program’s third Super Regional. Arkansas will host the winner of No. 11 Washington and No. 18 Texas.

The record-breaking Hogs (47-9) also crushed the program’s single season wins record Sunday after tallying their 47th of the year. With four home runs against the Ducks, Arkansas increased its home run count to 109, which is tied for the second-most in SEC history.

Arkansas utilized an explosive six-run sixth to break up a 3-3 ballgame. Sophomore Cally Kildow took home on a wild pitch to regain a 4-3 Hog lead. Sophomore Rylin Hedgecock was clutch down the stretch after entering as a pinch hitter with bases loaded and two outs in the sixth. The Valdosta, Ga., product delivered a three-RBI double to right center to extend the lead to 7-3. Following in Hedgecock’s footsteps, senior KB Sides casted a two-run home run to bolster a 9-3 edge.

Senior RHP Mary Haff (20-4) went the distance, spinning her third-consecutive complete game and eighth of the season en voyage to her 97th career victory. In dominating fashion, Haff seized only one earned run on six hits while dealing six strikeouts. The Winter Haven, Fla., native dialed six scoreless frames while retiring the first seven batters to begin the game.

Senior Linnie Malkin was a force yet again at the dish, bashing her second home run in as many days and scattering a single through the 5-6 hole. Hedgecock led the Razorbacks with three RBIs. Linnie Malkin, Kacie Hoffmann, Danielle Gibson and KB Sides combined for the Hogs’ four homers.

Hog Highlights

  • Arkansas set a new program single season record in wins (47)
  • The Hogs increased their home run count to 109 on the season, which is tied for the second-most in SEC history
  • Four different Razorbacks homered: Malkin, Hoffmann, Gibson and Sides
  • Malkin and Hoffmann launched back-to-back home runs in their second-consecutive game
  • Haff registered her 97th career win
  • Haff threw her eighth complete game of the season

Up Next

Arkansas faces the winner of No. 11 Washington and No. 18 Texas in Super Regionals at Bogle Park next weekend. Game dates/times are yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police said the crash happened between a motorcycle and a car at Cotton Street and...
One person airlifted after crash
Jonesboro Police Department
Crash on Stadium, person trapped
A teacher in Michigan on leave after an assignment showing the former president alongside wild...
School assignment shows Obama next to primates
Trumann fire under investigation
Gina's Place owner Regina McKay said she's keeping her menu prices the same
Restaurant refuses to raise menu prices amid inflation, bird flu

Latest News

Red Wolves fall in 2022 finale
Red Wolves in 90: Jonesboro CB Erik Wilson commits, Baseball falls to ULM in 2022 finale
The Red Wolves fell to ULM Saturday in the season finale.
Arkansas State baseball falls to ULM in 2022 finale
McCook CC standout commits to Arkansas State
Red Wolves in 60: Julian Lual is latest basketball commit, Olivia Schmidt SBC Golfer of the Year
Arkansas State baseball falls to ULM Friday evening