Arkansas State softball finishes 4-3 in NCSA World Series

Arkansas State softball wrapped up yet another World Series appearance.

The Red Wolves competed for a National Club Softball Association title over the weekend in Columbus, Georgia.

Not the way we wanted the season to end but still finished in the top 7 in the nation. Thank you everyone for your... Posted by Arkansas State Red Wolves Softball on Monday, May 23, 2022

Arkansas State entered the tournament as the #1 seed after winning both the Mid American Conference Title and the Regional Championship.

“They just don’t quit,” A-State first-year head coach Tim House said before the tournament. “We went through conference undefeated and regional tournament undefeated and so throughout the conference and regional play, we actually scored 204 and allowed 6 runs. I brought some new stuff in and everyone bought in 100%. And so when the team buys in, it’s easy for the coach to buy in, and you know, give all to you.”

The Red Wolves finished 2-1 in pool play in the World Series, earning the #9 seed in bracket play.

“We spent several days working really hard, extra hard, practicing several times a day, trying to get everything right, pitching right, hitting right, and just making sure everything’s right and ready for the tournament,” senior Keely Curtis said. “It’s been cool just to watch the team like evolve and change throughout the years and get better and better every year. It’s changed a lot, but each year there’s something new and special about it and this year has been really exciting.”

A-State would go 1-1 in the winner’s bracket, beating Air Force 8-1, but falling to Clemson 7-0. The Red Wolves would then go 1-1 in the loser’s bracket, beating Northern Arizona but falling to Michigan in the elimination game.

Overall, Arkansas State finished 4-3 in the event, earning a top 7 finish nationally.

