Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State softball finishes 4-3 in NCSA World Series

The Red Wolves finished 4-3 in the NCSA World Series
The Red Wolves finished 4-3 in the NCSA World Series(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas State softball wrapped up yet another World Series appearance.

The Red Wolves competed for a National Club Softball Association title over the weekend in Columbus, Georgia.

Not the way we wanted the season to end but still finished in the top 7 in the nation. Thank you everyone for your...

Posted by Arkansas State Red Wolves Softball on Monday, May 23, 2022

Arkansas State entered the tournament as the #1 seed after winning both the Mid American Conference Title and the Regional Championship.

“They just don’t quit,” A-State first-year head coach Tim House said before the tournament. “We went through conference undefeated and regional tournament undefeated and so throughout the conference and regional play, we actually scored 204 and allowed 6 runs. I brought some new stuff in and everyone bought in 100%. And so when the team buys in, it’s easy for the coach to buy in, and you know, give all to you.”

The Red Wolves finished 2-1 in pool play in the World Series, earning the #9 seed in bracket play.

“We spent several days working really hard, extra hard, practicing several times a day, trying to get everything right, pitching right, hitting right, and just making sure everything’s right and ready for the tournament,” senior Keely Curtis said. “It’s been cool just to watch the team like evolve and change throughout the years and get better and better every year. It’s changed a lot, but each year there’s something new and special about it and this year has been really exciting.”

A-State would go 1-1 in the winner’s bracket, beating Air Force 8-1, but falling to Clemson 7-0. The Red Wolves would then go 1-1 in the loser’s bracket, beating Northern Arizona but falling to Michigan in the elimination game.

Overall, Arkansas State finished 4-3 in the event, earning a top 7 finish nationally.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hospitalized following crash
Jason Price arrested (KAIT)
Craighead County Justice of the Peace arrested for arson
Man tackled after trying to steal fire truck (KAIT)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tries to steal fire truck while crews battle fire
Jonesboro Police Department
Crash on Stadium, person trapped
A woman and two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff,...
Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning house fire

Latest News

Arkansas State alum Chris Odom starts at defensive end for the Houston Gamblers.
Former A-State DE Chris Odom continues dominating start to USFL season
The Red Wolves finish 4-3 in NCSA World Series
Arkansas State Softball finishes 4-3 in NCSA World Series
Red Wolves send 16 to NCAA West Prelims
Arkansas State Track & Field Prepares for Prelims starting Wednesday
Arkansas State Softball Senior
Red Wolves Raw: A-State softball senior Keely Curtis prior to NCSA World Series appearance
Arkansas State Head Softball Coach
Red Wolves Raw: A-State softball head coach Tim House prior to NCSA World Series appearance