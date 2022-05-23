Energy Alert
Authorities locate a missing girl, arrest man after standoff in West Plains

Acting on an active arrest warrant, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Unit arrested Rain...
Acting on an active arrest warrant, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Unit arrested Rain Collins.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Howell County authorities located a juvenile reported missing after a standoff in West Plains.

Acting on an active arrest warrant, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Unit arrested Rain Collins.

Investigators say they closed the neighborhood to traffic while negotiating with Collins to leave his home. Deputies arrested Collins without incident after the short standoff.

