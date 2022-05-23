Community cleans up after strong storms

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Storms pushed through Region 8 Saturday afternoon, leaving a trail of damage behind. One of the hardest hit areas was Sharp County.

Damage and debris lined the streets along Highway 63 all the way from Ravenden to Evening Shade, but Ash Flat may have taken the hardest hit from the storm.

“Something I’ve seen in Ash Flat today is neighbors helping neighbors. We are a strong community in that sense,” Ash Flat Mayor Larry Fowler said. “Things like this, we hate to see it happen. But every time it does, it happens just like this and they bond together and help each other. That’s pretty awesome.”

Fowler wasn’t home when the storms hit. Instead, he was on the Spring River with his two grandsons. When the winds finally died down -- after what he called an “extreme amount of time” compared to other storms -- he first checked on his grandchildren and then jumped to action.

“My concerns go from my family first and then my community second,” Fowler said. “I made my two phone calls. One to my police chief and the other to my fire chief. I (told them I) need boots on the ground. I’m stranded out of town. I’m on my way but I can’t get there.”

Throughout Sharp County, there were several residents clearing debris. Whether it was on their property or their neighbors’, it didn’t matter. Damage ranged from downed trees to blown-away roofs, but no injuries were reported.

Fowler said residents dealing with debris from trees can take that debris to the old lake near the baseball facility where the city will then take care of it. However, the lake is NOT available for dumping of trash of any kind.

