Craighead County Justice of the Peace arrested for arson

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Craighead County Justice of the Peace is charged with arson after an investigation into a February 2022 fire.

According to Jonesboro Fire Marshal Jason Wills, Jason Price was arrested on Monday for arson causing damage of $500 or more. Wills said the fire happened at a home on the 200 block of Harold Cove in Jonesboro.

Price was booked into the Craighead County jail at 1 p.m. on the 23rd and released 51 minutes later.

Price told Region 8 News he was “not guilty” and has retained an attorney. His attorney, Zach Morrison, told Region 8 News that he believes “the truth would come out and Mr. Price will be vindicated in a court of law.”

County Judge Marvin Day told Region 8 News he was aware of the charges and did not have a comment.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.