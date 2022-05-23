Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Craighead County Justice of the Peace arrested for arson

Jason Price arrested (KAIT)
Jason Price arrested (KAIT)(KAIT)
By Chris Carter
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Craighead County Justice of the Peace is charged with arson after an investigation into a February 2022 fire.

According to Jonesboro Fire Marshal Jason Wills, Jason Price was arrested on Monday for arson causing damage of $500 or more. Wills said the fire happened at a home on the 200 block of Harold Cove in Jonesboro.

Price was booked into the Craighead County jail at 1 p.m. on the 23rd and released 51 minutes later.

Price told Region 8 News he was “not guilty” and has retained an attorney. His attorney, Zach Morrison, told Region 8 News that he believes “the truth would come out and Mr. Price will be vindicated in a court of law.”

County Judge Marvin Day told Region 8 News he was aware of the charges and did not have a comment.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hospitalized following crash
Jonesboro Police Department
Crash on Stadium, person trapped
Rev. Marita Harrell was a senior pastor at Connections @ Metropolitan church.
Pastor stabbed and set on fire by man she was trying to help, police say
Courtesy: North Arkansas Electric
North Arkansas Electric updates outages following Saturday storms
A woman and two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff,...
Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning house fire

Latest News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tackeled trying to steal fire truck
Man tackled after trying to steal fire truck (KAIT)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tries to steal fire truck while crews battle fire
Eighteen McDonald’s locations in southeast Missouri are under new ownership.
18 southeast Mo. McDonald’s locations under new ownership
The CDC is monitoring at least 6 people in the U.S. for possible monkeypox, as health officials...
US officials try easing monkeypox concerns