Gas prices continue upward surge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the last week, state and national gas prices surged to new record highs.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that gasoline prices in Arkansas rose 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $4.09. That’s 35.6 cents a gallon more than motorists paid a month ago and $1.34 higher than last year.

The national average rose 11 cents a gallon last week to $4.57.

“With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last, prices will be over $1.50 per gallon higher than last year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He predicts gas prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever.

“I’m hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year,” he said. “Whether or not we’re able to depends on Americans cutting demand in the face of sky-high prices.”

