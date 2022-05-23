Energy Alert
Gas prices continue upward surge

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that gasoline prices in Arkansas rose 4.9 cents per gallon in the...
(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the last week, state and national gas prices surged to new record highs.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that gasoline prices in Arkansas rose 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $4.09. That’s 35.6 cents a gallon more than motorists paid a month ago and $1.34 higher than last year.

The national average rose 11 cents a gallon last week to $4.57.

“With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last, prices will be over $1.50 per gallon higher than last year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He predicts gas prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever.

“I’m hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year,” he said. “Whether or not we’re able to depends on Americans cutting demand in the face of sky-high prices.”

To find the cheapest gas prices wherever you travel, visit the Region 8 Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

